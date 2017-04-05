Weather-related closings, early dismissals

The National Weather Service has forecast severe weather in the Midlands on Wednesday, including thunderstorms, high winds, hail and possible tornadoes.
In anticipation of severe weather, the following school districts and municipal government offices have announced schedule changes for Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Fairfield County School District announced the countywide cancellation of classes and school activities on Wednesday.
KERSHAW COUNTY SCHOOLS
Kershaw County Schools announced it would dismiss schools early Wednesday. Lunch will be served. All afterschool activities, including adult education classes, are canceled. Half-day programs for 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds are canceled.
ATEC schools will dismiss at 11 a.m.
Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 a.m.
Middle schools will dismiss at 11:15 a.m.
High schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
LEXINGTON 1
Lexingtone One announced the following early dismissals. All after-school activities, adult education classes and district-related meetings are canceled. There will also be no child development classes for 3-year-old and 4-year-old kindergarten classes. Students will be served an early lunch.
Elementary schools will be dismissed at 11 a.m.
Middle and high schools will dismiss at noon.
LEXINGTON 2
Lexington Two announced it would dismiss schools early. All evening events and activities, including afterschool child care, are canceled.
Elementary schools will dismiss at noon.
Middle and high schools will dismiss at 11 a.m.
Half-day students should NOT report to school.
If severe weather arrived in the Midlands before students are dismissed, they will be sheltered in place, district officials said.
LEXINGTON 3
The following early closing times were announced by Lexington 3. Afterschool activities are canceled. Students will be given a bag lunch if they want one when they are dismissed, the district said.
Batesburg-Leesville Primary will dismiss at 10:30 a.m.
B-L Elementary will dismiss at 10:45 a.m.
B-L Middle will dismiss at 11:25 a.m.
B-L High will dismiss at 11:05 a.m.
LEXINGTON 4
Lexington Four announced early dismissal for its students Wednesday. All afterschool activities, including athletics and afterschool daycare, are canceled. Lunch will be served.
Early Childhood Center will dismiss at 10:45 a.m.
Frances Mack Intermediate will dismiss at 12:15 a.m.
Freshman Academy will dimiss at noon.
Sandhills Primary, Sandhills Elementary and Sandhills Middle will dismiss at 11 a.m.
Swansea High will dismiss at 12:15 a.m.
LEXINGTON/RICHLAND 5
Lexington and Richland Five announced schools will release students early Wednesday. All after-school activities, adult education classes and other meetings are canceled.
Academy for Success will release at 12:20 p.m.
CrossRoads Intermediate and Chapin Intermediate will release at 11:30 a.m.
Spring Hill High School will release at 12:25 p.m.
Elementary schools will release at 11:45 a.m.
Middle schools and high schools will release at 12:45 p.m.
NEWBERRY COUNTY
Newberry County schools will release students early on Wednesday. All afterschool activities are canceled. No lunch will be served.
Elementary schools to be dismissed at 11 a.m.
Middle and high schools will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.
RICHLAND 1
Richland 1 announced early dismissal of students for Wednesday. All after-school activities including child care, adult education and evening learning programs are canceled. Breakfast and lunch will be served to students before they are dismissed.
Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
Middle Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.
High schools will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.
RICHLAND 2
Richland Two announced early dismissal for students for Wednesday. All afterschool activities, including after-school care, are canceled.
Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:15 a.m.
Middle schools will dismiss at 10:30 a.m.
High schools will dismiss at noon.
This list will be updated as more closings and early dismissals are announced.
