USC cancels classes, but Darius Rucker concert still on

A little bit of bad weather isn’t going to stop Darius Rucker from fulfilling a promise.
Despite canceling classes Wednesday after 1 p.m., University of South Carolina officials said the free Rucker concert for students is still on.
The student-only concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena.
Classes cancelled as of 1pm today due to weather advisories; catch up on your academic work. Darius concert still on but check for updates.— Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) April 5, 2017
Rucker said in August he would perform a free concert on USC’s campus if the football team won six games.
Though it was unclear if the concert would recognize the university’s men’s basketball team for its Final Four appearance and the women’s basketball team for winning the national championship, officials did say a “game day feel” and a few surprises were in store.
USC closed its campus in alignment with the Richland County Government’s decision, which is also closing after 1 p.m. USC essential personnel will remain on campus.
“University officials are consulting with state and local officials as we continue to assess the situation for the rest of the day,” according to a news release from USC.
