Rain at SC State House

Rain falls at Main and Gervais streets in front of the SC State House.
Columbia fireflies get stadium ready for the new season

Spirit Communications Park, the city-owned baseball field where the Fireflies play, have a few new changes and upgrades for the upcoming season. Chief among the changes is that Gregg Street, previously under construction during the team's first season last year, now is paved and has street parking. Other changes include a healthy foods cart, a customize-your-own-hotdog cart, garage doors that will rise to allow fans to watch batting practices, painting and other sprucing up.

Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

While USC computer information systems major Ryan Chisolm was standing in front of the Pour House bar, an unknown man grabbed him from behind and placed him in a choke hold, causing him to pass out, and throw him to the ground, breaking his jaw in several places. Videos captured by onlookers were posted to the social networking platform Snapchat. They show the man with his arm around Chisolm’s neck. The man then throws Chisolm’s limp body to the sidewalk, as onlookers say, " he's going to, that guys going to sleep, watch his arms drop."

Glo For A Cure 5K Walk-Run

Runners and walkers participate in the "Glo For A Cure 5K Walk/Run" on March 25, 2017, to raise money for children with Sanfilippo Syndrome, a rare, degenerative disease that amounts to childhood Alzheimer's. Seven-year-old Eliza O'Neill participated with her family for the first time in almost three years. The O'Neills quarantined themselves for nearly two years to protect Eliza so she could be eligible for a first-in-the-world gene therapy treatment, which she received last year. The run is hosted by the S.C. College of Pharmacy's Pediatric Pharmacy Association to benefit the Cure Sanfilippo Foundation. Several other children with Sanfilippo Syndrome also participated with their families. (Video by Rob Thompson, rthompson@thestate.com)

