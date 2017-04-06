Columbia firefighters handle 26 water rescues during Wednesday storm

The Columbia Fire Department responded to more than 100 incidents, including 26 water rescues, during Wednesday’s storm, which caused heavy flooding in parts of the city.
Most of the calls came within a four-hour period as the storm system made its way through the Midlands, according to the fire department. Chief Aubrey Jenkins reported eight areas in the Columbia area with large flooding and multiple downed or arching utility lines. A majority of the water rescues were people stranded in vehicles or buildings with rising floodwaters.
One picture provided by the fire department shows two cars submerged in water under the Pickens Street pedestrian bridge on the University of South Carolina campus.
The fire department responded to four elevator rescues – including two people trapped in an elevator in Patterson Hall at USC – more than 20 medical calls, multiple car accidents and more than 30 fire alarm activations, Jenkins said.
Firefighters also rescued a German Shephard named Rocco, which was stuck in a fence at Lower Richland High School, and reunited the dog with his family.
No deaths have been reported, and fire officials Thursday were not aware of any injuries related to the storm, which dumped more than 3 inches of rain on parts of Columbia. Hail was reported in several areas in the Midlands, and the National Weather Service registered a wind gust of 68 mph at Columbia Metropolitan Airport Wednesday afternoon.
The Columbia Police Department said a flooded area prompted multiple evacuations on Read Street, and that firefighters and police officers had to pull some residents to safety.
Seven apartments in the Celia Saxon neighborhood flooded, according to Nancy Stoudenmire, planning director for the Columbia Housing Authority. Six of the apartments were in the area of Oak and Read streets, and one unit on Waverly Street flooded.
The residents were temporarily displaced, and maintenance crews had the apartments ready for them to return by midnight, Stoudenmire said.
The Riverwalk in West Columbia is closed Thursday while storm debris and silt is cleaned off the path and amphitheater, city spokeswoman Anna Huffman said.
It should reopen by Friday, with plans for the first event a weekend concert series still set to start Saturday, she said.
Staff writer Tim Flach contributed to this story.
