Most of damaged Riverwalk in West Columbia ready for fun again

Most of the storm-damaged Riverwalk in West Columbia is ready for the return of joggers, strollers, bicyclists and concert-goers.
All but a few blocks of the city’s 1.5-mile share of the path on the Congaree River is set to open again after being closed Thursday to clean up storm debris, city spokeswoman Anna Huffman said.
An annual spring concert series resumes Saturday at the city’s riverside amphitheater.
Repairs were necessary after erosion and debris weakened bridges and the path following record rain in October 2015.
Fixing damage to the path in West Columbia is a $1.3 million project.
Restoration work on the path – estimated at $1.5 million – continues in neighboring Cayce.
Many features on the 16-year-old path are being strengthened to withstand damage better during sporadic inundation.
Tim Flach: 803-771-8483
Comments