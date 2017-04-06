United Way of the Midlands chooses first female president in 92 years

For the first time in 92 years, a female will take the helm of one of the most influential nonprofits in the Midlands.
Sara Fawcett, a current vice president of EDENS commercial real estate development company, has been chosen to succeed Mac Bennett as president and CEO of United Way of the Midlands.
A 13-year volunteer and donor with the United Way, Fawcett was selected from among more than 270 applicants from across the nation.
She will transition into her new role in June, as Bennett retires June 30 after 12 years leading United Way of the Midlands.
In 2016, the organization raised $10.9 million that went back into the Midlands through dozens of organizations meeting needs ranging from homelessness and disaster recovery to literacy and health care.
Under Bennett’s 12 years of leadership, United Way of the Midlands led the formation of the Midlands Housing Alliance and the establishment of Transitions, Columbia’s first emergency shelter for the homeless, in addition to partnering with the city to operate the seasonal winter shelter.
“It has been an honor to serve my community and work with staff and volunteers who are truly passionate about making the Midlands a better place to live for everyone,” Bennett in a news release. “Sara’s experience in the corporate world as well as her volunteer work with United Way have uniquely prepared her to meet the challenges we face.”
