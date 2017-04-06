Wind gusts cause power outages in region

1:36 Darius Rucker sings "Southern State of Mind" at Colonial Life Arena Pause

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

2:28 VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides

4:37 Expansive Concealed gun bill: NRA loves it, police skeptical

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

1:41 Defense attorney Jack Swerling discusses fraud charges against Irish Travelers

1:10 Judge Knox McMahon sets bond for Senator John Courson

0:31 Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

4:44 Sen. John Courson's attorney speaks after bond bearing