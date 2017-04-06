Wind gusts cause power outages in region

SCE&G reported more than 4,000 customers in Richland and Lexington Counties without power Thursday afternoon. Most of the customers, 3,643, are in Richland County, in pockets in the Rosewood area.
Nearly the entire state is under a wind advisory until midnight tonight. Winds between 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph can be expected, the National Weather Service says.
At the same time, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado, with wind speeds between 111 and 135 mph, struck Edgefield County on Wednesday. Survey teams continue to investigate storm damage in Saluda and Lexington Counties.
