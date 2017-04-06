From flats to heels to wedges, hundreds turn out to ‘Walk a Mile in Their Shoes’ at the State House

Hundreds turned out for “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” at the State House on Thursday to honor the survivors of sexual assault and abuse.
From 2-inch heels to 5-inch wedges, dozens of men strutted down Main Street in downtown Columbia, including Lexington County Police Chief Terrence Green and Springdale Police Department Chief Kevin Cornett.
Irmo resident Kevin Patterson, 19, walked – and at times danced – with his dog, Destiny, in 5-inch wedges.
“I have a couple of friends who have been sexually assaulted in the past,” Patterson said. “I’m here to support a change.”
Thursday marked the eighth year the event was held to raise awareness and give a voice to the 1 in 6 women nationwide and the 1 in 33 men who have been sexually assaulted or abused.
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Comments