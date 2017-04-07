Mostly dormant stretch of Harden Street in Five Points sold to California investors

The greater part of a block of Harden Street in Five Points, including longtime Columbia staple El Burrito restaurant, has been sold to an investment group from California.
The properties in the 900 block of Harden Street between El Burrito and the corner at Pendleton Street, the 930-950 addresses, have closed on sales over the past couple of weeks, J.P. Scurry of Colliers International commercial real estate company said Friday.
The Hipwazee vintage clothing and costume store, which sits among those properties, was not included in the sales, Scurry said.
Joe Taylor, the former state commerce secretary who owned two of those vacant buildings, confirmed that he had sold them.
“As someone who owns other property in the area, it is most positive to see renewed interest in this end of Five Points,” Taylor said. “I feel certain that whatever may go in these spaces will be an upgrade over what is there today.”
Scurry said the buyers do not yet have a concrete plan for redevelopment of the block but that they see potential for revitalization.
“Once they are more clear on their exact objectives, they will meet with the Five Points Association to discuss their plans,” Scurry said.
