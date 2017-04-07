Key things to know about Sunday’s parade for USC women’s basketball champions

Free parking, floats loaded with politicians and former Gamecock athletes, noted alumni astride motorcycles and a double-decker bus showing off USC’s national champion women’s basketball team are the key features of Sunday afternoon’s Main Street parade.
Here are key things you need to know if you’re going to the 3 p.m. celebration:
The team
Hometown star A’ja Wilson and most of the rest of the Lady Gamecocks will ride on top of an open-air double-decker so they can share the love with fans. Supporting cast members like team managers and ex-University of South Carolina athletes will be on floats. The injured Alaina Coates will be in a convertible Porsche.
The parking
Six blocks of the City Hall side of Main Street will be closed for parking starting at midnight Saturday. But three downtown, city-owned parking garages that can hold 1,315 vehicles will be available for free. Meter parking also will be free on side streets.
The floats
City and Richland County councils will be on 11 floats, along with members of the Legislature. Ex-USC athletes, team managers, support staff and even practice players will ride floats, too.
Other parade features
Double dutch athletes, Girl Scouts, representatives of the Cornbread Festival and the Fatherhood Coalition will join the festivities. Speakers will include Wilson, coach Dawn Staley, USC president Harris Pastides, Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey, Mayor Steve Benjamin and congressman Jim Clyburn, among others.
Comments