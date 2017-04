0:36 Tim Tebow homers in first at-bat for Columbia Fireflies Pause

2:52 Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population

1:39 The rut and the best time to hunt deer in South Carolina

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

1:49 Swimmers were urged last summer not to go into the Saluda River

1:18 How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs?

0:58 Dawn Staley throws out first pitch for Gamecocks

1:02 Muschamp: Spring, summer key to recruiting efforts

1:56 Selling your home after the flood