April 8, 2017 11:51 PM

Motorcyclist dies after collision with tow truck Saturday night

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A motorcyclist died Saturday night after colliding with a tow truck on Two Notch Road around 9:38 p.m.

The motorcycle driver was heading north on Two Notch when a tow truck heading in the opposite direction made a left turn onto Arcadia Lakes Road and across the motorcyclist’s path, said trooper Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle collided with the tow truck. The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, succumbed from injuries after being taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital, Southern said

Neither the driver of the tow truck, nor his passenger, was injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.

