Family wants S.C. teen’s ‘light to shine’ after her death

A grieving mother wants her “little light of mine to shine.”
“In her final moments, she gave us an act of kindness by bringing us all together to fight for light in the darkness,” Leslie Jurado said.
Isabel, known as Izzy, waited until her mom, dad Jimmy, sisters and brother were surrounding her bed and touching her before she died Monday, her mom said. Izzy was 14.
“She waited until she felt us all near, laughing through tears,” Leslie Jurado said. “It was clear that as soon as the children came (in), she was OK to go.”
Then, Izzy smiled.
“That was a shock,” her mom said. Ten minutes later, Izzy had a seizure and took her last breath.
“My only dream for her life was to spread God’s love and light in the world,” Leslie said in a Facebook post.
The Rock Hill girl suffered from Sanfilippo Syndrome, or MPS-III – a progressive genetic disease that left her in a wheel-chair and unable to speak. Leslie Jurado said her daughter suffered from constant seizures. She was just six weeks shy of her 15th birthday.
Leslie Jurado turned to her friends, family and social media to make Izzy’s light shine brighter the week before her death.
Now, friends and neighbors of the Jurados, even people they don’t know, are reaching out to help complete a goal.
Izzy’s long-time teacher Kelly Watson started a project called “15 Acts of Kindness by Age 15,” they hoped to complete before Izzy died. They made cards for a nursing home, bookmarks for chemotherapy patients, and took hot chocolate to a neighbor, Watson said.
And although Izzy could not physically take part in the project, Watson said they would make sure she was involved, “even if it meant just holding her hand.”
The family wants to continue the project by asking the public to donate to charity, pay for someone’s meal at a drive-thru, or anything that “shows kindness,” in Izzy’s honor, Leslie Jurado said.
After sharing “Izzy’s Acts of Kindness” on Jurado’s Facebook page, Watson asked posters to tag #lovefromizzy to track how many people were taking part.
One poster said someone paid for her groceries at Publix, and is “paying it forward” by paying for a child to attend summer camp. Another poster in Charleston decided to pick up trash in Izzy’s honor.
“We want to thank everyone who is allowing Izzy’s life to make ripples of love turn into waves of kindness,” she said. “Because of you, we come online to see her legacy still alive.”
Watson, who started babysitting Izzy as a toddler and taught her through elementary school until she could no longer attend, became Izzy’s homebound teacher.
“I have never met a family who suffered so much, but gave so much and served so much because of her suffering and not in spite of it,” Watson said. “They have tried to use every struggle Izzy has faced for a goal ... they gave Izzy a full life.”
The Jurados started the Isabel Jurado Foundation to help support families with MPS-affected children in 2005 when Izzy was diagnosed. The foundation helps pay for medical expenses, equipment, wheelchair adapted vehicles and other needs that insurance won’t cover, Leslie Jurado said.
The Jurados helped a family adopt a baby with MPS and have become involved with The Shepherd’s Crook – an organization in Cincinnati that partners with adoption agencies to find homes for children with special needs who do not have a family.
Leslie Jurado said her daughter has changed what her family lives for and has “made Heaven real,” she said.
The mother of three other children (Jay, Sara and Natalie, two of whom are adopted), Leslie said she felt consumed with Izzy’s illness and pitied herself when her daughter was first diagnosed. Her perspective changed. She began to feel gratitude, she said.
“She put me in the shoes of people who suffer,” she said. “Her legacy was in me.”
Leslie Jurado said Izzy’s purpose was complete.
“Not everything is tragic,” Jimmy Jurado said last May. "She’s changed our lives. She’s made us more compassionate, and made us want to do more to help others."
The family plans to continue supporting children through The Isabel Jurado Foundation. In lieu of flowers, the Jurados request donations for the foundation and The Shepherd’s Crook ministry. Visit isabelfoundation.org and tscorphans.org for details.
