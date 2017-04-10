Local

April 10, 2017 1:01 PM

Driver killed in Monday crash in Sumter County

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

SUMTER COUNTY, SC

One person died Monday after a car ran off a Sumter County roadway and hit several trees, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on Trinity Road in Lynchburg, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the Highway Patrol. A 2005 BMW sedan was traveling south on Trinity when the car exited the right side of the roadway and struck several trees.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was entrapped and died at the scene, Jones said. The driver’s identity will be released by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office after the family is notified.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Walk a Mile in Their Shoes"

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos