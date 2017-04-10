Driver killed in Monday crash in Sumter County

One person died Monday after a car ran off a Sumter County roadway and hit several trees, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on Trinity Road in Lynchburg, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the Highway Patrol. A 2005 BMW sedan was traveling south on Trinity when the car exited the right side of the roadway and struck several trees.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was entrapped and died at the scene, Jones said. The driver’s identity will be released by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office after the family is notified.
