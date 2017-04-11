El Burrito in Five Points will close this month

A popular, longtime Five Points restaurant, El Burrito, announced it is closing this month, weeks after the building was one of several sold to a California investment group that hopes to redevelop and revitalize a mostly dormant block of the entertainment district.
After 16 years in the 900 block of Harden Street, El Burrito will serve its last meals on Monday, April 24, owner Suzi Sheffield announced Tuesday in a letter on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
“(W)e are grateful for everyone that has made our place feel like much more than a quirky little blue restaurant with a patio and no sign,” Sheffield wrote. “Walking into El Burrito on any given day you will see seated at our counter a soccer mom, a punk rocker, a business executive, a blue collar worker, a student and a senior citizen to name a few.”
When the sale of the properties – the greater part of the 900 block – was announced last week, Sheffield expressed excitement and support of the new owners’ vision for the future of the block.
“The new owners appreciate that El Burrito will be missed and have offered us the right to release in the project once renovated,” Sheffield wrote in her closing letter. “We are comforted by the fact that they share our same vision for the neighborhoods and will foster the strong sense of community and sustainability we have always tried to uphold.”
The restaurant will celebrate its last days with food and drink specials, prizes, “celebrity shifts” worked by past employees and a night of music on April 20.
