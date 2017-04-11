Local

April 11, 2017 9:27 AM

Missing man last seen in Columbia

Posted by Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

Law enforcement is looking for a man who was last seen in the Columbia area Monday.

Johnny H. Smith, 70, was last seen dropping off items on Mountain Drive in the north Columbia area around 7 a.m., according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

He was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Express van with the S.C. license palte AVN793.

Smith is described as a white male with gray hair and bornw eyes.

He is about 5-feet 8-inches tall and weights about 150 pounds.

He walks wiht a slight limp due to a recent foot surgery, according to NCSO.

Anuyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts can contact 911 or the sheriff’s office at (803) 321-2222.

