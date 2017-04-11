Missing man last seen in Columbia

Law enforcement is looking for a man who was last seen in the Columbia area Monday.
Johnny H. Smith, 70, was last seen dropping off items on Mountain Drive in the north Columbia area around 7 a.m., according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.
He was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Express van with the S.C. license palte AVN793.
Smith is described as a white male with gray hair and bornw eyes.
He is about 5-feet 8-inches tall and weights about 150 pounds.
He walks wiht a slight limp due to a recent foot surgery, according to NCSO.
Anuyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts can contact 911 or the sheriff’s office at (803) 321-2222.
