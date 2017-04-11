Buffet to open in former Ryan’s restaurant on Two Notch Road

Jennifer Wong, who owns four popular Asian buffets in Columbia and Lexington, will open a fifth – Magnolia – in Northeast Columbia.
Magnolia will move into the old Ryan’s location at 10052 Two Notch Road.
Ryan’s closed its Two Notch location in March 2016 along with five other Ryan’s around the state when the restaurants’ parent company filed for bankruptcy.
Wong could not be reached for comment. The lease for the Ryan’s building was brokered by Patrick Palmer of NAI Avant.
Wong also owns:
▪ Jasmine buffet at 7461 Two Notch Road near the Village at Sandhill
▪ Eastern buffet at 955 E. Main St., Lexington
▪ Eastern buffet at 5424 Forest Drive in the Walmart plaza near the main entrance to Fort Jackson.
▪ Happy China buffet at 2250 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, in the Westland Shopping Center
