Cayce plan to pay for Knox Abbott Drive improvements, other projects rejected

Cayce lost its bid Tuesday to extend a tax plan it has used to pay for a series of projects.
The rebuff from Lexington County Council will “drastically diminish” what can be done, assistant city manager Shaun Greenwood said.
County Council members turned down the plan 5-4 in a rare rejection of a partnership with a community. Council chairman Todd Cullum of Cayce, who sided with the town, called the decision "a shame."
Cayce will look for new ways to make its plan happen, but the projects likely will be delayed, Greenwood said.
Cayce had wanted to continue a tax district scheduled to expire in October. City officials wanted the district to pay for projects that included improving a mile of Knox Abbott Drive and opening a visitor center at the 12,000 year History Park. But continuing the district would have required the county to continue giving up some property tax revenue. Pressure on the county to add deputies, firefighters and ambulance crews as well as make repair roads made some leaders skeptical of the plan.
City officials sought to extend the 188-acre district near the Congaree River through 2037.
The extension would have raised $8.7 million for those projects, city officials estimate.
Tim Flach: 803-771-8483
Comments