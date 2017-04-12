Retired NFL coach, USC alum who received new heart wants more donors in SC

A retired NFL coach and University of South Carolina alumnus who received a life-saving organ donation wants to see more people take a simple step to help save lives.

Sam Wyche needed a new heart and was preparing for hospice, then his doctor called with good news. Wyche went into surgery in September and received a new heart thanks to a donor.

Wyche talked Wednesday at the State House about his recent heart transplant, urging others to donate organs to save lives.

Wyche spoke alongside S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and state Sen. Katrina Shealy, who issued proclamations asking South Carolinians to become organ donors, too.

S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles director Kevin Schwedo said participation in organ donation has increased to 52 percent from 20 percent since he came to the agency. He encouraged drivers to sign up at the DMV.

Wyche played football at Furman University from 1963-65 before earning a masters degree from the USC, according to his website.

In 1967 while earning his MBA at USC, he was an assistant coach for the Gamecocks.

He then went on to play for the Cincinnati Bengals, the Washington Redskins, the Detroit Lions, the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers.

Wyche was head coach for the Bengals,then head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then worked one year as a quarterbacks coach for the Buffalo Bills.