5 arrested in ‘gangland-style murder’ at Richland County nightclub

Richland County authorities have arrested five people in the gangland-style ambush killing of a 24-year-old man outside a nightclub last month.

Pierre Tanaree Wilson, of Faulkland Road in Columbia, and his brother were ambushed outside Club ReVeal on Two Notch Road in the early hours of March 22, Sheriff Leon Lott said.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:01 Retired Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche talks about his heart transplant Pause 1:46 Some charges dropped for Jermaine Davis 0:32 Ryan's Steakhouse 1:15 Why South Carolina students are learning Mandarin Chinese 0:36 Tim Tebow homers in first at-bat for Columbia Fireflies 3:15 Unarmed man shot by S.C. State Trooper during seat belt violation stop in 2014 1:05 Sheriff: Gangland murder outside Richland County nightclub was "assassination attempt" over drugs 6:37 Chad Holbrook recaps blowout loss to UNC 1:02 Muschamp: Spring, summer key to recruiting efforts 2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email 'He loved his kids,' mother of Richland County gangland murder victim says The mother of a man gunned down outside a Richland County nightclub last month says he was a devoted father, and urged young people involved in drugs or gangs to stop "this foolishness." tkulmala@thestate.com

The coroner’s office said Wilson was shot in the upper body and later died at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital.

Lott said the shooting was the result of an ongoing feud over drugs and money. He said deputies recovered more than 50 shell casings from the scene

Lott called suspect Barry Reed, 22, of Westbury Drive in Columbia the “ring leader” in the shooting as well as of a drug ring. He was arrested in Seattle and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Anthony Brevard, 27, of Carmel Street, Benjamin Chestnut, 22, of West Campanella Drive, Calvin Rockmore, 25, of Charleswood Drive and Corey Sanders, 27, of Lester Drive were also arrested in connection to the shooting.

Lott said deputies searched Reed’s home March 26 and seized 12 pounds of marijuana, about $60,000 cash and nine weapons. Several of the weapons, including assault rifles and handguns, were reported stolen, according to the department.

Reed’s younger brother Britton Reed, 21, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol. The weapon was reported stolen from a University of South Carolina police officer.

Wilson had a criminal record going back to March 2010 that included convictions of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, strong arm robbery and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to the State Law Enforcement Division. He was arrested by Richland County authorities in November on a charge of trafficking heroin/morphine, which was still pending when he was killed.

Van Fore, 23, was also arrested and charged in connection with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

The club posted a statement on its Facebook page shortly after the shooting expressing condolences for Wilson’s family, and saying the shooting did not happen inside the club.