$10K gift buys advanced weapon for Richland sheriff’s department

A $10,000 gift from an anonymous donor was used to purchase “the latest advanced technology in weaponry” for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release.
The M600 Service Rifle is promoted by its manufacturer, TrackingPoint, as a weapon that will “ change the face of war.”
In announcing the purchase, Lott said that the acquisition “will ensure that the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will be prepared for any type of critical incident, and or anyone who may pose a threat to the citizens of Richland County.”
Most of the price tag for the M600, $8,100, goes to the highly refined scope, according to the Texas-based manufacturer.
Once the soldier, or officer, pulls the trigger, “the target is acquired, tracked, ranged, and measured for velocity,” the promotional material states. The scope allows the shooter to view the target without exposing himself by connecting the scope with an iPhone or iPad, a representative from TrackingPoint said. In this way it can “shoot over berms and around corners with an extremely high hit rate,” the website stated.
