More Videos

1:03 Easter Egg hunt for children who have been hospitalized

0:49 'He loved his kids,' mother of Richland County gangland murder victim says

1:05 Sheriff: Gangland murder outside Richland County nightclub was "assassination attempt" over drugs

3:01 Retired Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche talks about his heart transplant

3:51 State Judge Jean Toal's ruling in hearing citing vindictiveness

2:49 How justice was decided in hearing between attorneys

1:46 Some charges dropped for Jermaine Davis

1:43 'Walk a Mile in Their Shoes"

0:36 Tim Tebow homers in first at-bat for Columbia Fireflies

1:18 How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs?

1:12 A look at the Pop-up drive in theater coming to Columbia: FunFlicks Outdoor Movies Commercial

0:37 Scenes of flooding near University of South Carolina's Campus