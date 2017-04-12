Photos: 2017 First Family Easter Egg Hunt

Finley Loux, 5, collects Easter eggs during the First Family's Easter Egg Hunt. The annual event is for patients who have been treated at Palmetto Health Children's Hospital and their families.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Volunteers placed plastic Easter Eggs around the Governor's mansion gardens for the First Family's Easter Egg hunt. The annual event is for patients who have been treated at Palmetto Health Children's Hospital and their families.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Shandi Alveshire 8, of Batesburg-Leesville beams at Governor Henry McMaster and his wife Peggy, after participating in the First Family's Easter Egg hunt. The annual event is for patients who have been treated at Palmetto Health Children's Hospital and their families.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Trinity White, 3, of Columbia reaches under a bench for an easter egg during the First Family's Easter Egg hunt. The annual event is for patients who have been treated at Palmetto Health Children's Hospital and their families.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Isabella Warsop, left, and her twin sister Caitlyn Warsop, both 10, collect Easter eggs during the First Family's Easter Egg Hunt. The annual event is for patients who have been treated at Palmetto Health Children's Hospital and their families.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Volunteers placed plastic Easter Eggs around the Governor's mansion gardens for the First Family's Easter Egg hunt. The annual event is for patients who have been treated at Palmetto Health Children's Hospital and their families.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com