Pedestrian killed on I-26 in Lexington County

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on Interstate 26 early Thursday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The collision happened around 12:30 a.m. on I-26 at mile marker 113, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the Highway Patrol.
An eastbound 2013 Nissan sedan struck the pedestrian, who was in the eastbound lanes at the time, Jones said. The pedestrian died at the scene.
No charges have been filed. The victim’s name will be released by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office after the family is notified.
