Transforming historic downtown storefronts into boutique Hotel Trundle
While touring the nearly century-old Western Auto and Rose Talbert buildings on Taylor Street in downtown Columbia, Rita Patel describes how they'll be transformed into Hotel Trundle, which she plans to open with her husband, Marcus Munse, in fall of 2017.
sellis@thestate.com
More Videos
1:44
Transforming historic downtown storefronts into boutique Hotel Trundle
1:03
Easter Egg hunt for children who have been hospitalized
0:49
'He loved his kids,' mother of Richland County gangland murder victim says
1:05
Sheriff: Gangland murder outside Richland County nightclub was "assassination attempt" over drugs
3:01
Retired Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche talks about his heart transplant
3:51
State Judge Jean Toal's ruling in hearing citing vindictiveness
2:49
How justice was decided in hearing between attorneys
1:46
Some charges dropped for Jermaine Davis
1:43
'Walk a Mile in Their Shoes"
0:36
Tim Tebow homers in first at-bat for Columbia Fireflies
1:18
How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs?
1:12
A look at the Pop-up drive in theater coming to Columbia: FunFlicks Outdoor Movies Commercial
0:37
Scenes of flooding near University of South Carolina's Campus