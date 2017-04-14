Local

April 14, 2017 11:02 AM

Richland County teen dependent on medication missing for past week

By Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

Deputies are searching for a 15-year-old girl dependent on medication who has been seen in the past week

Dyamond McMillian was last seen at her residence in the Hopkins area April 7, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Her family is concerned, as it is uncharacteristic of Dyamond to not contact them for so long.

Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis with the Department said deputies have received several tips but have not located Dyamond as of Friday morning.

The girl has various medical conditions and is “very dependent” on her medication, according to the release.

She was last seen wearing a black and white dress, a white sweatshirt and brown tennis shoes.

She is a black female with brown eyes and short black hair. She is about 5-feet 8-inches tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information Dyamond can contact Crimestoppers at (888) CRIME-SC, text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

911 call received at the Lexington County Communications Center April 12, 2017

911 call received at the Lexington County Communications Center April 12, 2017 1:23

911 call received at the Lexington County Communications Center April 12, 2017
High-tech firearm uses guidance system to lock on target 2:05

High-tech firearm uses guidance system to lock on target
Why Cayce Is Redeveloping Itself 0:50

Why Cayce Is Redeveloping Itself

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos