Richland County teen dependent on medication missing for past week

Deputies are searching for a 15-year-old girl dependent on medication who has been seen in the past week
Dyamond McMillian was last seen at her residence in the Hopkins area April 7, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Her family is concerned, as it is uncharacteristic of Dyamond to not contact them for so long.
Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis with the Department said deputies have received several tips but have not located Dyamond as of Friday morning.
The girl has various medical conditions and is “very dependent” on her medication, according to the release.
She was last seen wearing a black and white dress, a white sweatshirt and brown tennis shoes.
She is a black female with brown eyes and short black hair. She is about 5-feet 8-inches tall and 160 pounds.
Anyone with information Dyamond can contact Crimestoppers at (888) CRIME-SC, text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.
Comments