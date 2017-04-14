Autopsy reveals cause of death for welder at Cayce steel mill

A Friday morning autopsy determined a likely cause of death for a 26-year-old man who died in a workplace accident at a steel mill Thursday.
Corey Thomas Morris of Murrells Inlet was killed around 5 p.m. while working at CMC Metals Company, 310 New State Road in Cayce.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said an autopsy indicated Morris’ cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.
Morris died at the scene from his injuries he received during an accident, Fisher said.
No one else was injured.
Morris was a welder employed by a subcontracted company.
Cayce Department of Public Safety and CMC officials continue to investigate this incident.
