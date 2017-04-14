Local

April 14, 2017 1:02 PM

Autopsy reveals cause of death for welder at Cayce steel mill

By Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C.

A Friday morning autopsy determined a likely cause of death for a 26-year-old man who died in a workplace accident at a steel mill Thursday.

Corey Thomas Morris of Murrells Inlet was killed around 5 p.m. while working at CMC Metals Company, 310 New State Road in Cayce.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said an autopsy indicated Morris’ cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Morris died at the scene from his injuries he received during an accident, Fisher said.

No one else was injured.

Morris was a welder employed by a subcontracted company.

Cayce Department of Public Safety and CMC officials continue to investigate this incident.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

911 call received at the Lexington County Communications Center April 12, 2017

911 call received at the Lexington County Communications Center April 12, 2017 1:23

911 call received at the Lexington County Communications Center April 12, 2017
High-tech firearm uses guidance system to lock on target 2:05

High-tech firearm uses guidance system to lock on target
Why Cayce Is Redeveloping Itself 0:50

Why Cayce Is Redeveloping Itself

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos