Deputy halts possible suicide on bridge over I-26

A keen-eyed deputy driving over a bridge earlier this week possibly saved a man’s life, according to officials.

Deputy James Forgione spotted a man near a railing on the St. Andrews Road overpass at Interstate 26 Monday and stopped to talk to the man, according to a news release from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

“You’re used to seeing somebody walk across a bridge or stopping for a moment and looking,” Forgione said. “You could clearly see that he was leaning over and the way that he was holding on, he was contemplating a decision at that moment.”

The man admitted to Forgione that he was about to jump, according to the release.

The man then agreed to step away from the railing.

The release stated there were about 57 suicides in Lexington County in 2016 and 12 so far in 2017.

Signs of depression include changes in behavior like a loss of energy, appetite, isolation and no longer being interested in normal activities, according to Susan Harris with the Lexington County Community Mental Health Center.

Sarah Main, also with the center, said it is better to get treatment for someone with suicidal thoughts early on.

Anyone who is or has a family member with suicidal thoughts can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at (800) 273-TALK.

“There’s no problem that can’t be solved,” Forgione said.