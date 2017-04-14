Peek-a-boo or something else?

This video of a little girl and a bear at Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia has gone viral.
So cute, right? Some people don’t think so.
The video of 6-year0old Florence girl, Riley Sawyer, was taken by her mom, Meagan.
Meagan Sawyer told WPDE television in Florence that the bears usually seem more playful at the end of the day so she and her daughter stopped by the bear enclosure at the end of their zoo visit.
Girl plays adorable game of peek-a-boo with a bear at Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, South Carolina. https://t.co/oSvfiBQ0Pg pic.twitter.com/ZjwY2nquGo— ABC News (@ABC) April 14, 2017
