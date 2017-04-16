Local

April 16, 2017 3:20 PM

West Columbia motorcyclist killed in collision

From Staff Reports

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A West Columbia motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle collision early Sunday morning.

Larry Edgar Williams, 65, died at athe scene of the accident, in the 700 block of Old Barnwell Road in Lexington County, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release.

Williams was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet when the collision occurred, Fisher said. The drivers of the other two vehicles involved were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, Fisher added.

An autopsy will be performed Monday to determine Williams’ cause of death.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.

