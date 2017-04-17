Local

April 17, 2017 2:11 PM

Columbia firefighters working apartment fire off I-20 near Broad River

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Columbia firefighters are working an apartment fire in the St. Andrews area Monday afternoon.

The blaze was reported around 2 p.m. at The Views on Longcreek, which is on Longcreek Drive just off Interstate 20 near the Broad River.

No injuries have been reported, but fire officials say they have all hands working the blaze. The fire was under control by 2:45 p.m.

Check back for updates.

