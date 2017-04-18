Kershaw County home a total loss after Tuesday morning fire

Fire destroyed a Kershaw County home early Tuesday, according to officials.
The fire was called in just after midnight on the 100 block of Robin Heights Road in Elgin, which is on the Richland and Kershaw county line, according to Kershaw County Fire Marshal Keith Ray. It took firefighters more than an hour to get the blaze extinguished.
The residents made it out of the home, and there were no injuries, Ray said. The home is a total loss.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Ray said.
Comments