Local

April 18, 2017 8:46 AM

Kershaw County home a total loss after Tuesday morning fire

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

Fire destroyed a Kershaw County home early Tuesday, according to officials.

The fire was called in just after midnight on the 100 block of Robin Heights Road in Elgin, which is on the Richland and Kershaw county line, according to Kershaw County Fire Marshal Keith Ray. It took firefighters more than an hour to get the blaze extinguished.

The residents made it out of the home, and there were no injuries, Ray said. The home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Ray said.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Eggstravaganza

Eggstravaganza 1:15

Eggstravaganza
Transforming historic downtown storefronts into boutique Hotel Trundle 1:44

Transforming historic downtown storefronts into boutique Hotel Trundle
Questions about mass murder at Kirkland Correctional Center 1:11

Questions about mass murder at Kirkland Correctional Center

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos