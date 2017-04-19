Columbia rally one of 500 planned in March for Science

Supporters and activists are planning hundreds of marches worldwide this weekend – including in Columbia – in support of science.
The March for Science – set for Earth Day Saturday at the State House – is one of nearly 500 rallies in the United States and around the world to voice concerns that scientific evidence that informs critical issues like climate change is being rejected or ignored. The Columbia event is an official affiliate of the March for Science in Washington, D.C. and will include guest speakers talking about the role science plays in all aspects of life.
The event, orjoin us for an unprecedented gathering of people standing together to acknowledge and voice the critical role that science plays in each of our lives.
“Our volunteers are people who value science and recognize the impact science makes on our lives,” Michelle Edgar, director of operations and community outreach for Greater Columbia Action Together, the group organizing the local event, said in a statement. “It’s right there in the March for Science’s mission statement: ‘We come from all races, all religions, all gender identities, all sexual orientations, all abilities, all socioeconomic backgrounds, all political perspectives, and all nationalities.’
“A range of perspectives is critical to the scientific process,” she said. “Everybody is welcome at our event.”
The event is one of more than 500 satellite marches taking place around the world Saturday. Organizers have partnered with organizations to make an impact throughout the world, including Earth Day Network, American Geophysical Union, National Science Teachers Association, Carnegie Science and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
“People need to come out to show that knowledge matters to them, that empirical data matters to them, that funding of basic research and science education matters to them,” said Sara McBride, director of communications for Greater Columbia Action Together.
The event is set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 22 at the S.C. State House, 1100 Gervais St.
Looking forward to the #March4ScienceSC in Columbia! @ColaTogether @arikbjorn @Bjorn2RunSC @IndivisibleSC_2 @SustainableMid pic.twitter.com/678OiL2zYn— March For Science SC (@March4ScienceSC) April 6, 2017
