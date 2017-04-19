Photos: The Red Hot Chili Peppers in Columbia

The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play for their fans at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, Wednesday. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Flea, the bassist, the drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. April 19, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com