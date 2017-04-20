Former DC elections director to manage Richland County elections

The former director of elections for the nation's capital will now manage the Richland County elections office.
Rokey W. Suleman will replace retiring elections director Samuel Selph starting May 1.
The Richland County Elections & Voter Registration commission voted Thursday to hire Suleman.
As executive director of the District of Columbia Board of Elections and Ethics from 2009 to 2011, Suleman oversaw elections for some 430,000 voters, running an office with an $11.5 million budget.
Most recently, Suleman has worked as a Virginia-based consultant for local-level, state, national and international elections and voter registration.
Suleman also has worked in elections offices in Trumbull County and Fairfax County, Va.
He is a member of American MENSA, an organization for high-IQ individuals.
