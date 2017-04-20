New anchor joins WIS-TV

A veteran anchor most recently working in New Orleans is joining WIS-TV.
Greg Adaline has worked as a reporter and anchor for 13 years, most recently with WVUE in New Orleans, where he anchored the Fox 8 Morning Edition. Before that, he was morning anchor/reporter at KCTV in Kansas City and morning news anchor at WLNS in Lansing, Michigan.
Adaline and his wife Kristen have four young children and they are excited to make the move to Columbia.
“I can’t wait to make South Carolina home and raise my kids in a family-friendly community,” Adaline said in a statement. “After faith and family my greatest passion is telling stories that matter and make a difference, stories that shine a light, allowing the viewer to see something they haven’t seen and to feel something they haven’t felt.”
Adaline’s first day on air at WIS will be May 1.
