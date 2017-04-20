Motorcyclist killed in I-77 crash in Richland County

A Gaston man was killed when his motorcycle ran off the roadway at an Interstate 77 exit ramp Wednesday, according to authorities.
Charles Altman, 26, of Blackville Road in Gaston, died of blunt force trauma to the chest, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on I-77 at the exit ramp to S.C. 12, Watts said. Altman’s motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a tree. Altman, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.
It was unclear what caused Altman’s motorcycle to leave the roadway. The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
