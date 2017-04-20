Local

April 20, 2017 3:20 PM

Motorcyclist killed in I-77 crash in Richland County

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A Gaston man was killed when his motorcycle ran off the roadway at an Interstate 77 exit ramp Wednesday, according to authorities.

Charles Altman, 26, of Blackville Road in Gaston, died of blunt force trauma to the chest, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on I-77 at the exit ramp to S.C. 12, Watts said. Altman’s motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a tree. Altman, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

It was unclear what caused Altman’s motorcycle to leave the roadway. The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Northeast Richland home where 24 dead animals found 'one of the worst' investigator has seen

Northeast Richland home where 24 dead animals found 'one of the worst' investigator has seen 1:25

Northeast Richland home where 24 dead animals found 'one of the worst' investigator has seen
Corrections chief goes before Senate panel 1:37

Corrections chief goes before Senate panel
Revenue chief applauds McMaster's effort to trim regulations 1:15

Revenue chief applauds McMaster's effort to trim regulations

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos