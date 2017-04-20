Local

Suspect’s ID sought after beating in Tripps Cleaner parking lot

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Surveillance photos of a man wanted following an assault April 8, 2017, in the Tripps Cleaners parking lot at 1339 Broad River Road were released by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in an effort to identify the suspect.

The man was involved in an altercation with an unknown female when the victim tried to intervene, said Sheriff Leon Lott.

The victim was bruised and cut after being knocked to the ground and struck “numerous times in the upper body with a closed fist,” Lott said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and fleeing in a white 4-door sedan.

If you can help identify the suspect you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

