First movie chosen for drive-in theater series at Columbia Speedway

2:28 Get ready now for the August solar eclipse Pause

1:07 Bone-In BBQ Restaurant to open at Bull Street development

2:01 Chad Holbrook explains what makes Carlos Cortes so good

2:19 State Rep. Mia McLeod explains her call for the resignation of the Rec Commission's director, board members

0:31 Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

0:30 Viewing party reaction to Westwood High's Principal Cheryl Guy's win on Jeopardy

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

1:37 1 dead and 2 injured in accident at DAK Americas in Gaston

1:31 Jose Leger recaps Fireflies' 2-0 loss to Lexington