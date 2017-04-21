A daily McDonald’s customer for seven years, ‘Pops’ gets surprise 90th birthday party

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:29 Alton "Pops" Blanks celebrates his 90th birthday with the McDonalds Family Pause 2:33 USC President Harris Pastides discusses new plaques recognizing slavery's early role at USC 2:28 Get ready now for the August solar eclipse 1:12 A look at the Pop-up drive in theater coming to Columbia: FunFlicks Outdoor Movies Commercial 1:11 Questions about mass murder at Kirkland Correctional Center 0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built 1:37 1 dead and 2 injured in accident at DAK Americas in Gaston 1:16 Sneak peek at the new Jackson Creek Elementary School and its new principal 1:07 Bone-In BBQ Restaurant to open at Bull Street development 1:12 Carriage horse 'Big John' trips during Charleston tour Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The Garners Ferry McDonalds family threw a surprise 90th birthday party for their regular customer Alton "Pops" Blanks. Blanks who has been frequenting this location since the 1960s, has been coming twice a day since 2010. online@thestate.com