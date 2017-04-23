Fatal Aiken County house fire under investigation

One person was killed in a house fire in Aiken County late Saturday, according to authorities.
Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Cedar Street in New Ellenton around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. The home was fully engulfed when they arrived, and they later found a deceased person inside the home.
Additional details about the fire were not immediately available Sunday morning. The victim’s identity will be released by the Aiken County Coroner’s Office after the family is notified.
The blaze is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, the coroner’s office and the State Law Enforcement Division.
Comments