Potential for heavy rain, severe storms Sunday night and early Monday

The Midlands will be under a flash flood watch ahead of potentially severe storms Sunday night and early Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The flood watch will be in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday.
A low-pressure system moving from the west will bring the potential for severe thunderstorms and heavy rain late Sunday and early Monday, according to Bruce Cherry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Columbia. The Columbia area can expect to see 2 to4 inches of rain through Monday, but Cherry said the Pee Dee and areas closer to the state line can expect 5 or 6 inches.
“We’re not looking at anything like that for Columbia,” Cherry said.
The Midlands area is under a slight risk for severe weather, with the greatest chances of severe weather coming overnight, Cherry said. That includes the potential for an isolated tornado.
“If anything did develop at all, it would be weak,” he said of a possible tornado.
Forecasters are predicting a slight chance of rain for the area Tuesday.
Comments