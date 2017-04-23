S.C. native connecting with heart donor’s family

Brandon McNeely intends to live a long life, to care for his family and reach out to others who may feel lost spiritually. A restaurant in his hometown of Anderson is also possible.
Those plans are possible only because he lingered on a heart transplant list for months until a match was found, one made possible when Lisa Crouch resolved to make something good come from the loss of her youngest child.
It’s taken a year, but Brandon and the donor’s family found each other.
“I think we were destined to be friends, and I think he’s a wonderful guy,” said Lisa Crouch, who made the decision to donate the heart, kidneys and liver of her late 24-year-old son, Jamie Claypool. “This is a beautiful story. If you don’t have any religious reasons against it, you should donate your organs. Who could be sad about saving a life?”
***
McNeely, 42, has been saved twice. He was diagnosed with bone cancer in 1989 at age 12, after complaining about knee pain.
“His mother (Imogene) and I thought he probably got hurt playing neighborhood football,” recalled Bob McNeely, Brandon’s father. “Well, he couldn’t walk the next day. They did X-rays here and sent us over to Emory (University Hospital) in Atlanta for the surgery.”
Brandon spent much of that year recovering, doing chemotherapy and seeing doctors in Greenville and Atlanta. It wasn’t easy, Bob said, but his son made a full recovery.
“He was a cute little boy with blond hair; after all the chemo (22 treatments in all), the hair came back in darker … and his tastes in food changed,” Bob said. “He was limited in high school as far as sports went, but he was fine.”
After graduating from Westside High School in Anderson in 1994, Brandon tried college for a year before moving full-time into the restaurant business. He started as a waiter and eventually moved into the kitchen. He became a chef who specialized in Italian, Asian and Southern cuisines.
Brandon and his wife, Kimberly, eventually settled in the Charlotte area, where they have raised their daughters — Nevaeh, 13, and Larkyn, 4.
Medical problems began to resurface in 2010. After several trips to the emergency room, Brandon was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. The toxic chemo drugs he was on as a child had apparently damaged his heart.
Doctors started him on a new drug regimen that worked well for a few years, until “my heart started to take a dive,” he said. A portable medicine pump was added in 2014, but his condition steadily worsened while he waited for a new heart suitable for transplant.
By March of last year, his condition became critical. He was checked into Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte, where he waited two weeks for a matching heart to become available.
“I was hospitalized, and they told me, ‘You’re going home with a new heart or you’re not going home,’” Brandon recalled.
***
Jamie Claypoole was always a bit of a free spirit. His mother said he was kind of private, but had a mind brimming with ideas for all sorts of things, such as music, poetry and even an electricity generating motor that runs on magnets and would be given free to households.
“Jamie was a musician, an artist, a writer — just an all-around beautiful guy,” Lisa Crouch said. “He was my little gypsy. He’d tell me, ‘Mom, I’m going to Mexico,’ and I’d tell him he needed to go to work instead. Sure enough, a couple days later he’d call me from Mexico.”
Her son identified himself as Muslim, but Lisa said also drew upon Judaism and Christianity because they also celebrate the God of Abraham, Lisa said. She said her son was more “omnireligious” than anything else.
Jamie fell on hard times and struggled with personal problems in recent years. He died in Asheville on March 24, 2016, leaving behind what Lisa calls his “letter to humanity” professing his love for the world.
The young man had always been a strong proponent of organ donation. When the LifeShare of the Carolinas transplant network contacted her, she knew he would not have hesitated to help others who could have used his healthy kidneys, liver and heart.
“I was just doing what I knew Brandon would have wanted,” she said.
***
Brandon received Jamie’s heart on the Saturday between Good Friday and Easter. He had to spend the next year at home for follow up care and monitoring.
It has been a perfect fit so far.
“I’ve had zero rejection since Day 1,” Brandon said. “My worst day is better than my best day for the past six years. Looking back at it now, my symptoms probably started in my early 20s, so I don’t really know my normal condition should be. But I am working out now for the first time in my life, and I actually do cardio.”
Brandon has kept busy with family and some restaurant consulting since recovering from surgery. He’s even got an idea simmering in his mind about bringing his brand of Asian and Italian fusion to downtown Anderson someday.
Coming home would mean leaving behind the folks at One Life Church in Concord, a faith community he credits with helping him and his family through their trials. He intends to pay that help forward, however, whether he stays in Concord or someday comes home to Anderson.
“I’ve had it in my heart — I know, bad pun — to care for the least of these among us,” he said.
“I love outcasts and outsiders, people who have been burned out or just burned by church,” he elaborated. “Sometimes, as humans or Christians or Muslims or Sikhs or whatever, we tend to judge a person if they don’t live by the standards we deem necessary.
“I can relate to that so much, which is why I’m thinking about a vehicle or motorcycle ministry for people like bikers to high school dropouts to doctors — a beautiful, diverse community to reach out to. I really resonate with people who are broken.
“I think the biggest thing we can do is through action; you can talk all you want,” Brandon continued. “I believe in the Sermon on the Mount: if someone is hungry, you should feed them.”
***
Lisa said the other two recipients are doing well, too. The patient with Jamie’s kidneys has come off dialysis completely, she said, and the liver recipient also appears to be doing well. She isn’t supposed to know so much about Jamie’s recipients, because organ transplantation networks are restricted by federal law from discussing individual cases.
The networks also hesitate to put donor families and recipients together, primarily to keep from complicating one side’s recovery and the other side’s grief. Brandon respected that policy, but he knew even before he left the hospital that he would find his donor’s family, somehow and someday.
“Most of all, I wanted to meet Brandon because he got my son’s heart. Since Jamie has left us, I appreciate life so much more,” said Lisa, who has joined a support group near her Bainbridge, Georgia, home. “Meeting Brandon is a dream of mine.”
It’s only been six weeks since Jamie’s family found Brandon online, but he has been thinking about what exactly he’ll say to them ever since he woke up in the hospital with Jamie’s heart.
“How could you ever properly thanks anyone for such a selfless final act, one that saved three other lives that I know of,” Brandon asked. “They found me on Facebook actually; we haven’t met yet face-to-face. We’ll need to plan that a little further out, but I hope to do something special this year.”
To read more about LifeShare of the Carolinas, go to lifesharecarolinas.org.
