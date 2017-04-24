Local

Sumter man quits job after winning $1 million in lottery

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C.

A Sumter man is $1 million richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket.

The man, who was not named, purchased one lottery ticket from S and S Tobacco Store, 7A Myrtle St., in Sumter, according to a news release from the S.C. Education Lottery.

He told lottery officials he was going to quit his job and spend more time fishing.

The man said he was “going to pass out” when he scratched off the winning ticket, the release stated.

Lottery officials said one top prize of $1 million remains in the $10 My Million Dollar Series. Players have a one in 1.6 million chance of winning.

Players can also enter non-winning tickets into a final drawing to win an additional $1 million at sclottery.com.

S and S Tobacco Store received $10,000 in commission for selling the claimed ticket.

Another Sumter man won $1 million in January after purchasing the winning ticket from Fuel Express, 503 Broad St.

