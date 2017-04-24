Lexington County tells trash collector to improve service

Lexington County officials are warning their main trash collector to improve service quickly or face dismissal.
The warning comes after Advanced Disposal, which has served parts of the county for a decade, took over additional areas in mid-March. The company now provides curbside collection of garbage, recycling and yard waste for about 33,000 homes spread over the 758-square-mile county.
But missed pickups have increased significantly, making collection “less than satisfactory,” county spokesman Harrison Cahill said Monday in a news release. No count of missed pickups was available.
The problem developed after company officials said extra equipment and staff would be added and routes shortened to reduce problems.
Irmo recently notified the company that the town is looking to hire a replacement by mid-summer, Mayor Hardy King said.
Company officials could not be reached for comment Monday night about the county’s warning.
Advanced Disposal has 90 days to correct the problem.
It’s the third warning given the company in the past two years, Cahill said. Much of the problem is in the Irmo-St. Andrews areas, officials said.
“It’s been going on and on,” County Councilman Phil Yarborough of Irmo said of missed collections in those neighborhoods. “It’s a nightmare.”
Curbside collection is optional for homeowners, who pay nearly $16 per month for service instead of taking trash and recycling to 11 county-run centers.
The company collects trash in six towns as well as nearly all of the unincorporated areas in the county.
