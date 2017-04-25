Daniel Coble appointed to magistrate judge

Former Columbia City Council candidate Daniel Coble has been appointed to become a Richland County magistrate judge, his father, ex-Columbia Mayor Bob Coble confirmed Tuesday.
Daniel Coble, 30, will be filling the full-time seat currently held by Judge Kirby Shealy, who is set to retire during the summer, said Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, among the senators who nominated Coble for the post.
Efforts to reach Daniel Coble Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Coble will preside at the Central County Court in Columbia on Huger Street. The Senate journal states that Coble’s judgeship begins April 30 and expire the same day in 2019.
Courson said he learned of Coble’s interest in the position through mutual friends. After he and the rest of the Richland County delegation saw Coble’s resume, they decided Coble “would be an appropriate choice,” Courson said.
“I’m very pleased for Daniel Coble and also for the state of South Carolina,” Courson said. “He was a just a very impressive young man.”
The elder Coble said his son would do an “outstanding job,” but joked he is “biased.”
“(Daniel Coble) has always wanted to have a legal career in the courts,” Coble said. “This is something he’s always aspired to.”
Daniel Coble is a lawyer and a former prosecutor with the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s office, where he was assigned to handle cases in the state’s first Homeless Court. He graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2012 and ran for the District 3 seat on Columbia City Council the same year.
As other magistrates, Coble was nominated by the delegation and appointed by Gov. Henry McMaster with the consent of the state Senate.
Courson, who was suspended from office after he was indicted in March on a misconduct charge, said the nomination was done in a bipartisan manner.
