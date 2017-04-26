Local

April 26, 2017 9:09 AM

Portion of Blossom Street closed near Five Points for fallen tree

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

A portion of Blossom Street was closed Wednesday morning while crews remove a tree that fell on a car overnight.

The tree fell on a Lexus SUV that was traveling down Blossom Street near Hilton Street around midnight, Columbia police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said.

The driver refused EMS treatment, Timmons said. Some power lines were damaged by the tree, causing power outages in the area.

That block of Blossom Street remained closed Wednesday morning while city crews work to remove the tree and SCE&G crews work to repair the utility lines. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

