Want to sell Lexington County your flood-damaged home?

Time is running out if you want to sell Lexington County a home damaged by floods in October 2015 or get some extra help with repairs.
The deadline to apply for aid is Friday .
Staff from Hearts and Hands Disaster Recovery will meet with applicants and help gather information needed. Hearts and Hands can be reached at (803) 851-5551 or lexingtondr@hhdr.ngo.
County officials set aside $10 million to acquire and demolish an estimated 65 homes either damaged in October2015 or that are in flood-prone locations.
Homeowners seeking a buyout will receive a non-negotiable offer based on the assessment of the home’s pre-flood value along with up to $5,000 for moving assistance as well as an extra $10,000 for purchasing another residence in the county.
