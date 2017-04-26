Columbia author sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy

COLUMBIA, SC Sharon Johnson of Columbia went straight to jail on Wednesday after she was sentenced in Greenville for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in an elaborate scheme that involved fraudulent high living and a non-existent “signed deal” with TV producer Tyler Perry for a reality show or movie based on her 2009 book The Struggle of Love.
The 50-year-old Columbia woman was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison, 3 years probation and to pay $385,425.75 in restitution, US Attorney Beth Drake said in a news release.
Johnson’s co-conspirator, the former postmaster in Greenville, SC, Patricia Sullivan, is still awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty.
Johnson and Sullivan acknowledged that they lied to talk people out of money to “bridge” them over until the money started flowing on the fictitious TV or movie deal. Investors were promised large returns in exchange for loans and investments, Drake said.
To convince investors, the two women went to great lengths to construct an alternative world for themselves that involved squatting in several mansions, taking photos, and posting them to Facebook and creating fake documents purporting to show the sale of Johnson’s book and a huge payout to come as well as a bogus Wells Fargo statement that showed millions of dollars as pending, Drake said.
The pair bilked hundreds of thousands of dollars from investors, prosecutors said in January when the guilty pleas were first announced.
