Kershaw Co. man charged after another suffers skull fracture in shovel attack

A 26-year-old Cassatt, SC, man was back in jail Wednesday after he allegedly “nearly killed the man he assaulted,” with shovel blows to the head, Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said in a news release.
Thomas Richard Johnson, Jr. had been released from jail in March, where he was serving a sentence for domestic violence, Matthews said.
On April 15, authorities were notified by Kershaw Health hospital where the victim was treated for lacerations, a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain. Because of the severity of the injuries, he was sent to Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia where he was listed in critical condition.
After three days he was able to tell investigators what happened, a tale backed up by a witness, Matthews said.
The victim arrived at the Shepard Acres mobile home park in Cassatt where he saw a group of friends, including Johnson, in the yard. He joined the conversation but at some point an altercation erupted and Johnson allegedly struck the victim in the head with a shovel and fled.
Johnson turned himself in on Wednesday.
Johnson was charged with 1st degree assault and battery. He was being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center Wednesday night.
Comments